First Look At Disneyland's Amazing Spider-Man Animatronic

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are currently blowing people away with the new Star Wars attraction Rise of the Resistance. But Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was last year. Disney Parks never seem to rest and 2020 has its own major new addition when Avengers Campus comes to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. As part of the new land, we'll be getting a Spider-Man themed attraction, and we just got our first look at how Spider-Man will fit into the new land. Not an on-screen digital creation, but as a fully functional animatronic who flies through the air.