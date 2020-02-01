Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Are Bringing Back A Key Character From The 1996 Movie

Thus far, there are no other details about how, or why, we’ll see Kittridge return -- though there is once again a notable absence in the IMF leadership at the moment. He could return to the fray that way -- or end up working with Ethan (or maybe even against him) in some other capacity. One thing is clear: even if Kittridge doesn’t return to his original position, it stands to reason that he’ll play an important role, if his presence warrants such an ominous tweet. And though Christopher McQuarrie seems to be referring to Kittridge when he refers to “the past,” he could be hinting that the franchise may return to its origins in more ways than one.