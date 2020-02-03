Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Teases Natasha Romanoff’s Mysterious Past

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 begins in a few months with the release of Black Widow. A decade after Natasha Romanoff was introduced to this franchise, Scarlett Johansson’s character is finally getting to shine in her own movie, and thanks to the advertising haven that is the Super Bowl, a new Black Widow trailer has dropped giving us more insight about what’s in store for the heroine. Take a look!
As those of you who keep track of the MCU’s goings on, Natasha Romanoff died during Avengers: Endgame, so Black Widow is winding the clock back to between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War for our reunion with her. While we’re used to seeing Natasha with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, she admits in this preview that they weren’t her first family, and now we get to meet the people who were in Natasha’s life before she joined S.H.I.E.L.D. and became a superhero.
These include Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff, both of whom share the Black Widow moniker, as well as David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian, the Russian counterpart to Captain America. You can see all of the Black Widow family together in the four character posters below.
Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more coverage. For now, find out what other Marvel movies are coming out in Phase 4 and beyond with our comprehensive guide, or load up our 2020 release schedule to plan your silver screen visits this year.
