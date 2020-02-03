Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Teases Natasha Romanoff’s Mysterious Past

As those of you who keep track of the MCU’s goings on, Natasha Romanoff died during Avengers: Endgame, so Black Widow is winding the clock back to between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War for our reunion with her. While we’re used to seeing Natasha with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, she admits in this preview that they weren’t her first family, and now we get to meet the people who were in Natasha’s life before she joined S.H.I.E.L.D. and became a superhero.