Thunderbolts: 6 Quick Things We Know About The MCU Movie

When it comes to superhero teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , there are several that I always think of off the top of my head. Obviously, we have the Avengers, which we’re not even going to be getting another film about until 2025 , the Guardians of the Galaxy, or maybe even the Fantastic Four, who are set to get a new movie in 2024 (and hopefully it'll be good).

But now, Marvel is spicing things up a bit and introducing the first ever antihero team into the MCU, and those are the Thunderbolts. The new movie, which is a part of an upcoming Marvel phase, is going to blow your mind with all of the interesting characters that we are going to see team up. But, when is this film going to come out? And who is going to star? Here are some quick things you should know about Thunderbolts.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts Will Be Released On July 26, 2024

It’s not that surprising that Thunderbolts isn’t going to be a part of any 2022 movie release schedule , as it was announced as part of the next phase of the MCU during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H by the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige.

However, even if Thunderbolts isn’t going to be coming out this year, we do have an official date, and that is July 26, 2024. While this does feel like ages away, we need to realize that as of this writing (in September 2022), that’s less than two years. Time flies, so I have a feeling it won’t be that long before we are back in the world of Marvel with our favorite antiheroes.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts Will Close Out Phase 5 Of The MCU

During San Diego Comic-Con, Feige took to the stage to announce the next two phases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he confirmed that Thunderbolts was going to close out Phase 5 of the MCU, before we jump right into Phase 6 in November 2024 when Fantastic Four will release.

As of September 2022, we are still in Phase 4, with both She-Hulk actively premiering new episodes on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to premiere in November. With these last two projects, Phase 4 will come to a close, and Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , so it’s exciting to find out that Thunderbolts will close out that next stage.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Movie Will Star Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, And More

If you were wondering exactly who is going to star in Thunderbolts, look no further than right here. Announced at the 2022 D23 Expo, Feige brought the cast to the stage to share exactly who is going to be a part of the lineup of antiheroes for Thunderbolts .

This list includes Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova from Black Widow and Hawkeye, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, David Harbour as the Red Guardian and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster from Black Widow, Wyatt Russell as US Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast, and Hanna John Kamen as Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Also included in the line-up is the wonderful Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who we saw in both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow.

Talk about a stacked cast. While Pugh wasn’t at D23, as she is currently filming Dune 2, she celebrated with a video message for fans that was shown at the expo. The rest of the cast was in attendance to celebrate.

Feige spoke about the bunch at the reveal, via Entertainment Weekly , saying that all of the characters have their own issues and it’s going to be a wild ride to watch this film with all of these anti-heroes coming together:

It tells you a lot about the team when beloved Winder Soldier is the most stable among them.

It’s super exciting to see all these high-level cast members come together for a film like this, as everyone has been working so hard lately. Pugh, besides her role in the Dune 2 cast , also has another recent film release coming, called Don’t Worry Darling.

Sebastian Stan has done so much and was just nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in Pam & Tommy. David Harbour just celebrated the release of the critically acclaimed fourth season of Stranger Things, which broke several records .

Everyone has done so much and I can’t wait to see what's next for them. But, most importantly, I can’t wait to see them all come together for something as amazing as this.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Movie Will Be Directed By Jake Schreier

Another piece of info that was announced at the D23 Expo in 2022 was that Thunderbolts already has a director for the movie, and that man is Jake Schreier. While Schreier has never worked on any Marvel projects before, he’s done plenty of work in the industry, and has directed films such as Paper Towns and Robot & Frank, with plenty of work in television, too.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Plot Details Are Scarce, But Will Revolve Around “Villains” Getting Sent Out On Missions By The Government

Thunderbolts is less than two years away, meaning that plot details for the film are quite scarce, as is tradition with many Marvel films, since they try to avoid spoilers as much as possible.

However, according to Deadline , it’s been confirmed that the general story of Thunderbolts is about the antihero team being given assignments by the government, and it’s their job to fulfill them.

Is it vague as heck? Yeah, but what can you really expect from the studio that somehow tried to keep the reveal that all three versions of Spider-Man would reunite in the fan-favorite, Spider-Man: No Way Home ? They really try to keep their plots on the down-low.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Black Widow Screenwriter, Eric Pearson, Is Set To Write The Script

Last but not least, we also know who’s going to be writing the script for Thunderbolts. According to the Deadline article from before, it’s been confirmed that Black Widow screenwriter, Eric Pearson, is going to pen the screenplay.

This isn’t that shocking, as basically half of the main line-up for the Black Widow cast is in this film, so it makes sense that they would bring in the person who wrote that story. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of tale we are given with these characters that we’ve all grown to enjoy and care for.

Thunderbolts may be a while away, but at the very least, we’ll have time to theorize and see what happens now, as other Marvel movies and shows come out beforehand. I’m eager to hear more about this team as time goes on.