Wait, How Will F9 Bring Han Back To The Fast And Furious Franchise?

Now granted, the only time we see Letty die in Fast & Furious is when Dom visits the scene of the crime and envisions what happened. And he wasn't there, but one assumes this vision is informed by information he'd been given. The scene simply gets changed to include new information that we didn't have before. That certainly could happen here as well, even if we think we saw the "real event" it doesn't mean we did. The way Han survived will end up being obvious because the scene won't simply add new information to explain it, but change what we've already seen.