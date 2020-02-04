The I, Tonya Skill That Helped Margot Robbie Play Harley Quinn In Birds Of Prey

You wouldn't think that figure skating and roller skating would necessarily have all that much in common, besides the similar tools the two activities require, but in this particular case, their might be more similarities than differences. As the movie I, Tonya portrays, Harding was always something of an outsider in the figure skating community. During an era where the focus was on graceful skating, Harding was more of a pure athlete, capable of more impressive jumps than most of her competitors. As such, Margot Robbie's training to perform like Harding likely helped in a sequence in Birds of Prey that, one can assume, was low on grace and heavy on power.