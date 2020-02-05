Disney+ Original Movies Fix An Important Problem In Disney's Theatrical Schedule

The Walt Disney Company is the biggest name in entertainment. That's maybe the least controversial statement that is possible to make. Today, thanks to the success of studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, not to mention Disney's own live-action and animated divisions, the company just dominates the movie business. In fact, the top six domestic box office movies of 2019 were Disney films. Disney had the highest grossing domestic movie of the year in seven of the last 10 years. Globally that number increases to eight out of ten. But the studio had a problem and its one that has been fixed thanks to Disney+.