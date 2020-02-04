Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Movie Reportedly Cost Disney A Fortune To Acquire

Now anyone who’s missed out on seeing Hamilton, or did catch it and would like to experience it again, will be able to do so at their local theater, and all it’ll cost you is what you’d dish out for a normal movie ticket… plus any concessions that catch your eye. That’s still significantly cheaper than paying to see it on Broadway or while it tours. And yes, watching a play is a different experience than watching a movie, but looking at the bottom line, it’s a good bet people will turn out in droves to see this.