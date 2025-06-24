Why Marvel Reportedly Just Dished Out A Lot Of Cash To The Royal Family And More Amid Production On Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, consistently treating audiences to new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be an epic crossover event. It turns out that the blockbuster is going to shell out a ton of money to the Royal Family in order to film in Windsor Great Park.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but that hasn't stopped hype for the project from growing. A new report by The Sun revealed The Russo Brothers' movie will be filming in Windsor Great Park, and will be paying millions to use the location. The money will reportedly be used to help upkeep the park. According to an anonymous insider:

Several million pounds is chicken feed to Marvel when their movies make billions. But the money will go to the upkeep of Windsor Great Park so the King of course has a keen interest. Some of the profits of Crown Estates make their way to the Royal Family so it’s a win-win for everyone.

Touché. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame made insane money, with the latter (briefly) beating Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. As such, it's got the budget to spent on paying the Royal Family for the estate. After all, King Charles is the ranger of that specific location.

The exact price tag is unclear, but it's expected to be millions of pounds. What's even more mysterious is exactly how this location will factor into the action of Avengers: Doomsday. But any bit of news about the movie is exciting for fans, even if Marvel's tight security keeps things under wraps.

It remains to be seen if any members of the Royal Family end up visiting the set as Doomsday is filmed in their own backyard. The same insider spoke to this possibility, offering:

The Royal Family may even be persuaded to pop by and have a look at Thor in action.

I mean, who doesn't want to see Chris Hemsworth's hulking hero Thor in action? Of course, this isn't a guarantee that the God of Thunder will be present in whatever is filming at the Winsdor Great Park. We'll just have to wait and see what actually goes down in that iconic location. Production will likely have to try and avoid drone footage if they're doing exterior shots, to avoid issues like Deadpool 3's set photo spoilers.

Not much is know about Avengers: Doomsday, but it's seemingly going to have a huge scale. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed entire teams of heroes who will be bringing the story to life, and it feels like anything could happen narratively.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026. But first up is Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.