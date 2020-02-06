How To Gamble On The Oscars And Win Your Academy Awards Ballot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Also, don't gamble if you can't afford to lose the money you're gambling. Nothing is ever a sure thing, and if losing the money is going to hurt, don't put it in jeopardy. This article should in no way be considered surefire advice or the sign you need to start gambling. It's not. Use your head.

I like gambling. I also like movies. Unfortunately, the world does not let these things overlap nearly enough. If you’re into betting on sports, cards or playing the ponies, the options are almost limitless. There are even sites where you can place bets on The Academy Awards (you can sign up here!). There are so many businesses with greedy outstretched hands just waiting to take your money, but apart from some fantasy box office leagues, the options on movies are typically limited. As far as I know, there aren’t any casinos offering futures bets on Rotten Tomatoes scores, though if that exists, please please post about it in the comment section.