Birds Of Prey’s Margot Robbie Has Retired From Tattooing People

So one of my good friends was getting married in Australia and had the bachelorette [party] the night before. And of course there was a lot of drinking, and they were like, ‘Oh, we’ll get matching tattoos because that’s a great idea.’ And I was tattooing my friend on her back… another friend drawn it on in biro, like in pen, and then I tattooed it. And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, what did you think you were getting?’ She’s like, ‘Doesn’t matter, I like it either way.’ It was lucky she was cool with that. But do you know who was not cool about it? Her mum the next day at the wedding when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress, and there’s like this red, raw, scabbing tattoo. And her mum was filthy with me. She, like, rassed at me at the wedding. She was so angry, and I thought, 'I really shouldn't do this anymore.' I don't know if Patricia's okay with it yet. So I hung up the gun.