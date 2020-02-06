Oscar Voters Anonymously Reveal Their Picks, Will They Predict Academy Award Winners?

However, if this panel does breakdown the way that the rest of the Academy does, then we could be in for a history making night on Sunday, as Parasite could be the first foreign language movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It will probably also be a big night for Joaquin Phoenix, and Brad Pitt. Beyond that, it gets a bit tougher to tell which way the wind is blowing. If anything, it shows just how strong this year's field is, and that all the nominated movies are worthy of their nomination.