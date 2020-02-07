How Much Birds Of Prey Made On Opening Night

The first big comic book movie of 2020 is here. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) brings back the most popular part of 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and pairs her with a new team, introducing a host of DC comic characters, like Huntress and Black Canary to the big screen for the first time. The film's first screenings hit theaters last night, and if the initial numbers are any indication, it's going to be an even bigger weekend for the new film than previously thought.