Having the full breadth of knowledge we now do, you could certainly make the case that the best Star Wars movie in the Disney era, the one that best married nostalgia and fan service while telling a new original story, was director Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Since that film’s release though in 2016, we haven’t seen anything new from the director. That’s about to change though because Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards has found his Star Wars follow-up.