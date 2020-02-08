Fast And Furious' F9 Trailer Has Broken Numerous Records

As those of you who watched the Super Bowl know, Universal didn’t air the full F9 trailer since airtime is expensive for the event, instead giving audiences a 30-second preview. Well, that preview drew in 8 million views in its first 24 hours, and the combination of the commercial and the full trailer received nearly 111 million views in that same time span across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This resulted in F9’s traffic far exceeding the views the other movies that advertised during the Super Bowl pulled in, including Black Widow, Mulan and No Time to Die.