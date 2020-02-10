The Surprising Way Parasite Flooded Those Basement Apartments

Awards Season has officially come to a close, as last night was the annual Academy Awards. The movie world's biggest night was full of twists and turns, and it was an especially strong one for director Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy Parasite. The South Korean film won a ton of major categories, including Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director. This was a groundbreaking turn of events, one that should inspire casual moviegoers to check the movie out. Now we know how Bong Joon-ho managed to pull off Parasite's flood scene.