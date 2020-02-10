Robert Downey Jr. Had To Practice To Convince Himself He Was Good Enough To Play Tony Stark

Robert Downey Jr. wasn't exactly an A-list name before Iron Man, and it's a well told story that director Jon Favreau had to convince people at Marvel that he was the right man for the job. But Downey admits that he also had to convince himself. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Downey gets asked questions by kids, and one wants to know if the actor ever acts like he's Iron Man while just hanging out around the house. He admits that he did sort of do that back when he was testing to play Iron Man, because in order to nail the screentest, he had to really pretend to be Tony Stark. According to Downey...