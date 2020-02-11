9 Questions We have After The Fast And Furious 9 Trailer

It made all the sense in the world from a narrative standpoint for Jordana Brewster's Mia to be left out of the latest movie, but she's back in the trailer for F9. The trailer itself doesn't even remark on this, she's just back, kicking ass and driving fast with the rest of the team. So what explanation is F9 going to provide to explain Mia's return in such a way that Brian's absence doesn't feel out of place? The reason for Mia Toretto to come back seems obvious considering the other things we learn in the trailer (we're getting there), but wouldn't we expect Brian to come with her? I mean, I'm all for the dad staying home with the kids while mom goes to work, but there's got to me more to it than that, right?