After Watching Wednesday Season 2's First Footage, I Have 3 Questions I Need Answered ASAP

After Season 1 of Wednesday ended, I was left with so many questions about how this Addams family member’s story would continue. Well, now Wednesday Season 2 has dropped its first teaser trailer, providing us with a bit of context about what’s to come. However, overall, it left us with more questions than answers about the Jenna Ortega-led show.

So, as we wait on pins and needles for Wednesday’s August 6 premiere on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , here are the inquiries I’ll be spiraling over:

(Image credit: Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025)

Who Is Steve Buscemi Playing?

Ever since Steve Buscemi’s involvement in Wednesday was announced, I’ve been dying to know who he’ll play. Last season, we saw Gwendoline Christie’s principal go down, so that job is open, and I was curious if he’d take it. It’s still unclear if that’s the case. However, this teaser did give us the tiniest amount of insight into the Boardwalk Empire star’s mystery character.

In the trailer, we see him at a microphone at what appears to be a carnival. He’s wearing a Nevermore blazer and seems to have some showmanship. I’d assume he’s an employee at the school. However, right now, we don’t really know what his affiliation or job is.

We do know his character’s name is Barry Dort, though. So, at least we have that, thanks to the caption provided with the image above.

However, I’m still curious if he’ll be a friend or foe to Wednesday, and my curiosity cannot be quelled when it comes to the impact he’ll have on the students at Nevermore.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Role Will Pugsley Play This Season?

During Season 1 of Wednesday, we really didn’t see Isaac Ordonez’s Pugsley at all. He showed up with the family, but other than that, he didn’t have a significant role in the story. Now, with Season 2, it would appear that we’ve done a complete 180 with his story.

In the teaser, there are two moments involving the youngest Addams that really caught my attention. The first was his use of some sort of zappy eclectic power like Uncle Fester’s. That has me wondering so many things, including, but not limited to: how did he get this power, why does he have it, and when will it come in handy for Wednesday?

The other point of intrigue came when he stepped out of the car, and he was wearing that signature purple Nevermore blazer.

It would appear that Wednesday’s little brother is about to play a much bigger role in Season 2 as he’ll be attending the school and has power. The question I now have is: what kind of part will he play in his sister’s story?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Morticia Be Involved In The Mystery?

In the voiceover on the trailer, a woman notes that all families have secrets, and said secrets have “deadly consequences.” What we’re seeing during that moment is Morticia looking suspicious while holding a notebook that has terrifying scribbles in it.

After that, Wednesday says:

You don’t need to worry about my mother. I do my best work in the dark.

Well, that makes me worry a lot, actually. What on Earth does that mean? What is the meaning of that notebook? And how will Morticia Addams impact the mystery her daughter is trying to solve?

It seems Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a significantly larger role this season, based on all the intrigue surrounding Morticia in this teaser, and I’m desperate to learn more.