Matrix 4: 7 Characters Who Could Return From The Original Movies

With her last moment in the franchise so far seeing her create a beautiful sunrise in honor of our fallen heroes, and her cryptic role of importance in The Matrix movies, Sati could serve a lot of functions. She could do everything from be the new Oracle in training to even becoming the new “One,” like Neo before her. Whatever she ends up doing, Sati’s incorporation means that at the very least The Oracle should return – though that could also require The Architect and Seraph also follow suit.