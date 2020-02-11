Thor: Love And Thunder Just Hired A Co-Writer For Taika Waititi

Variety is reporting that a deal has been struck between Marvel Studios and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson that will see her serve as a co-writer on what is set to be the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project is definitely the most high-profile that Robinson has ever worked on, though she does have a good amount of experience on her resume, having created the MTV series Sweet/Vicious (which ran for one season between 2016 and 2017), and written and directed the 2019 Netflix-released romantic comedy Someone Great.