Macaulay Culkin Auditioned For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood And It Went Terribly

Macauley Culkin is not a name we hear a lot unless we're talking about Home Alone, the movie that became such a hit for the then child star, that he probably still can't walk 10 paces without hearing about it. While we might not see Macauley Culkin much on screen, he isn't exactly retired. While he's not as active in Hollywood as many, he's never been entirely absent either. He's kept his distance from the Hollywood mainstream for the most part, but it turns out we could have seen him in a major big screen production last year. In a recent interview, Culkin reveals he auditioned for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Although, according to the actor himself, the odds of actually seeing him in the movie were pretty low.