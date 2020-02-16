Fast And Furious 9: What To Remember About Han Lue, Sung Kang's Tokyo Drift Character

Introduction In Tokyo Drift

It is crazy to think about it, but the Fast And Furious franchise is nearly 20 years old at this point, and Han has been a part of it since the 2006 release of Tokyo Drift. We first meet Han when allows the film’s protagonist, Sean Boswell (portrayed by Lucas Black), to drive his car in a drift competition early on in the film. When the race against “Drift King” Takashi results in a loss for Sean and a nearly totaled car for Han, the latter forces the former to pay off his debt, but also teaches him a few things along the way.