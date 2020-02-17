Fast And Furious 9: 4 Reasons John Cena Is A Perfect Addition To The Family

The most prominent and successful wrestler to be featured in the series is none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who like Cena is doing now, was able to transition from the “most electrifying man in sports entertainment’ to one of the most profitable action stars in recent history. Ever since the 2011 release of Fast Five, Johnson has become a bigger and bigger part of the Fast And Furious franchise, and he was even given his own spin-off film with the 2019 Hobbs & Shaw. The first trailer from F9 doesn’t explicitly show Johnson returning as Luke Hobbs, but you never know when The Rock might show up and take on John Cena again.