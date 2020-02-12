Chris Pine Explains How Steve Trevor's Role Has Changed In Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is done making the movie, including all but minor tweaks in editing. She is the one who asked Warner Bros. to give them the June 2020 release date, since 2017's Wonder Woman had good luck opening in June, but then she regretted asking to delay the movie since it was finished early and she's excited for fans to see it. Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 5, 2020. Here's more of what we know so far about the sequel.