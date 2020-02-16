To All The Boys I Loved Before 2 Ending And What's Next For Lara Jean

Towards the end of the movie, Lara Jean resolves things by having a heart-to-heart with Gen in the treehouse. She finds out that Gen’s parents are going through a divorce and she needed Peter (whose parents are also split up) to lean on – hence the picture. After a lot of toxicity between Lara Jean and Gen throughout the two movies, they clear things up between them and LJ accepts that Gen can still have a connection with Peter, and that she and Peter can have a solid relationship at the same time.