Did Diddy’s Fame Play A Key Role In His Trial Verdict? Someone Asked A Juror On The Case, And They Did Not Hold Back
Diddy's public profile has been a big topic of discussion.
A verdict has been rendered in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, as a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but exonerated him on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. That means Diddy will not be facing the life sentence he otherwise could have received. There have been many opinions following the decision, and one juror spoke out regarding accusations that Diddy’s fame played into the verdict.
That juror, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to ABC News after a legal pundit theorized that the music mogul’s celebrity influenced the jury to find him not guilty of the more serious charges he faced. The juror didn’t hold back, responding:
Jurors spent over six weeks hearing the testimony of 34 witnesses to learn details like why Diddy needed 1,000 bottles of baby oil and first-hand accounts of what allegedly happened at the now-infamous “freak-offs.” Following the mixed verdict, the juror defending the work they did, saying:
Sean Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on the counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but experts say he’ll likely serve only a fraction of that. Judge Arun Subramania denied the defense’s request to release Diddy from custody as he awaits sentencing, citing his legal team’s own admission of violence.
P. Diddy’s former chef wrote a letter to the judge, saying she feared for her safety if and when the rapper is released from prison. The legal team for Cassie Ventura — Diddy’s ex-girlfriend whose testimony was vital to the prosecution — also told the judge she could be at risk if he were freed.
Meanwhile, Big Homie — one of Diddy’s former bodyguards — has left the United States “indefinitely.” Homie says he knows he’s going to be "target No. 1” and that there have already been “adequate and imminent threats" to his life.
Sentencing for Sean Combs has been set for October 3, but a remote meeting will be held this week to discuss expediting the process. Regardless of what happens during this next phase of Diddy’s legal situation on the federal level, the rapper is still facing dozens of civil lawsuits, including one new suit for millions of dollars on accusations including sexual battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The nameless juror maintains that they rendered a decision based on the testimony that was given and by definition of the law, not based on the level of his celebrity. Even with being exonerated on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, it sounds like Diddy’s legal troubles are far from over. Stay tuned for what comes next.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
