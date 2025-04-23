The Summer I Turned Pretty Revealed Final Season's Release Date With An Image That Has Conrad And Jeremiah Girlies Ready To Throw Hands

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to the 2025 TV schedule in July, and the girls are ready for war. The battle between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad has always been aggressive. However, after fans saw the promo image that announced the final installment’s premiere date, they are ready to throw hands.

It’s been nearly two years since Belly picked Jeremiah at the end of TSITP Season 2 , and now we’ll finally get to see how her story ends. To get fans excited (and passionate) about said finale, Amazon announced the series’ premiere date with this emotion-inducing image, take a look:

(Image credit: Prime Video)

First and foremost, I love that the series will premiere on July 16. It’s perfect for, as the title says, summer. Plus, if they air it like Season 2, we could get weekly releases, which means about two months' worth of romance and battle over this love triangle.

Now, whether you know the end to this book-to-screen adaptation’s source material or not, this image is bold and says a lot. Jeremiah and Belly are clearly together, and Conrad obviously hates it. So, what will happen between the three of them? Only time will tell, but for now, the girls are getting ready for battle in the comments.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

To get ready for The Summer I Turned Pretty, get this 30-day free trial to watch the first two seasons. Then make sure to keep it for $14.99 per month so you can watch Season 3 as well as Prime Video's other great content, like The Boys and Fallout.

Both Conrad And Jeremiah Girlies Are Ready To Throw Hands

As you can imagine, the Conrad and Jeremiah supporters take their jobs seriously. Ever since the show’s premiere in 2022, the debate has been hot. And it got hotter after Season 2, when Belly chose Jeremiah. Now, they’re ready for war as we wait for Belly’s final decision.

On one side of the battle, we have the Team Conrad girls , who took to the comments on the show’s Instagram announcement to write things like:

I too would have the same expression as Conrad if I had to stand and look at that -lolatungfashion

Conrad’s face is so real -tsitpseriesupdates

CONRAD IS ME WHEN I SEE JERE AND BELLY (Connie baby for life) -reyreadshere

Jeremiah get out of the picture pls -a1e8na

However, it’s not just Conrad supporters in the chat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many Team Jeremiah members are in the comments as well. While fans of Christopher Briney’s character did not approve of Gavin Casalegno's brother kissing Belly on the cheek, others were loud and proud about their love for it, writing:

Team Jeremiah all the way 🥰 -gavincasalengofanpagejourney

Jeremiah is the only FISHer in the sea for me!! -swedishfish

TEAM JEREMIAH NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT -traceyyyed

TEAM JEREMIAH FOR THE WIN ❤️ -bellyjeremiahgavinlola

Meanwhile, there’s another small camp of fans who are worried that the series might deviate from the books when it comes to who Belly picks. We know that could happen, changes in TSITP have happened before. That means she could choose someone else, or maybe she won’t end up with either of them. The idea of her ending the show as a single woman is something fans do not want, and will throw hands over, as these comments show:

If it’s the summer she chose herself I’m gonna lose it. -gina.stanaway

“and in the end..I chose me” I can already hear it 🙄 -najahryy

Overall, there’s a lot of passion being thrown in a lot of directions when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it’s got me so excited about what’s to come.