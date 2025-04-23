The Summer I Turned Pretty Revealed Final Season's Release Date With An Image That Has Conrad And Jeremiah Girlies Ready To Throw Hands

News
By published

These fans are ready to fight until the end.

Belly (Lola Tung) sitting in a chair, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) with his arm around Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney) sitting in a chair holding beer, Steven (Sean Kaufman) standing over and hugging and Taylor (Rain Spencer) who is sitting in a chair. They are all at the beach.
(Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime)

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to the 2025 TV schedule in July, and the girls are ready for war. The battle between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad has always been aggressive. However, after fans saw the promo image that announced the final installment’s premiere date, they are ready to throw hands.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Announced The Premiere Date For Its Final Season

It’s been nearly two years since Belly picked Jeremiah at the end of TSITP Season 2, and now we’ll finally get to see how her story ends. To get fans excited (and passionate) about said finale, Amazon announced the series’ premiere date with this emotion-inducing image, take a look:

The poster for The Summer I Turned Pretty, from left to right: Conrad is glaring at Jereminah, Belly is standing between them, and Jeremiah is kissing Belly's cheek.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

First and foremost, I love that the series will premiere on July 16. It’s perfect for, as the title says, summer. Plus, if they air it like Season 2, we could get weekly releases, which means about two months' worth of romance and battle over this love triangle.

Now, whether you know the end to this book-to-screen adaptation’s source material or not, this image is bold and says a lot. Jeremiah and Belly are clearly together, and Conrad obviously hates it. So, what will happen between the three of them? Only time will tell, but for now, the girls are getting ready for battle in the comments.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
To get ready for The Summer I Turned Pretty, get this 30-day free trial to watch the first two seasons. Then make sure to keep it for $14.99 per month so you can watch Season 3 as well as Prime Video's other great content, like The Boys and Fallout.

View Deal

Both Conrad And Jeremiah Girlies Are Ready To Throw Hands

As you can imagine, the Conrad and Jeremiah supporters take their jobs seriously. Ever since the show’s premiere in 2022, the debate has been hot. And it got hotter after Season 2, when Belly chose Jeremiah. Now, they’re ready for war as we wait for Belly’s final decision.

On one side of the battle, we have the Team Conrad girls, who took to the comments on the show’s Instagram announcement to write things like:

  • I too would have the same expression as Conrad if I had to stand and look at that -lolatungfashion
  • Conrad’s face is so real -tsitpseriesupdates
  • CONRAD IS ME WHEN I SEE JERE AND BELLY (Connie baby for life) -reyreadshere
  • Jeremiah get out of the picture pls -a1e8na

However, it’s not just Conrad supporters in the chat.

Many Team Jeremiah members are in the comments as well. While fans of Christopher Briney’s character did not approve of Gavin Casalegno's brother kissing Belly on the cheek, others were loud and proud about their love for it, writing:

  • Team Jeremiah all the way 🥰 -gavincasalengofanpagejourney
  • Jeremiah is the only FISHer in the sea for me!! -swedishfish
  • TEAM JEREMIAH NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT -traceyyyed
  • TEAM JEREMIAH FOR THE WIN ❤️ -bellyjeremiahgavinlola

Meanwhile, there’s another small camp of fans who are worried that the series might deviate from the books when it comes to who Belly picks. We know that could happen, changes in TSITP have happened before. That means she could choose someone else, or maybe she won’t end up with either of them. The idea of her ending the show as a single woman is something fans do not want, and will throw hands over, as these comments show:

  • If it’s the summer she chose herself I’m gonna lose it. -gina.stanaway
  • “and in the end..I chose me” I can already hear it 🙄 -najahryy

Overall, there’s a lot of passion being thrown in a lot of directions when it comes to The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it’s got me so excited about what’s to come.

No matter who Belly chooses (or doesn’t), you can bet the fans will have something to say about it, and I can’t wait to hear it all. So, make sure you have your Amazon subscriptions ready, people. If these comments prove anything, it’s that the discourse will be wild come July 16, and we better be locked in and ready for all the love triangle debate that’s bound to come.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Gabby Windey Finally Gave Us An Update On What Happened With Her Traitors Money

How To Watch Race Across The World Season 5 Online And Stream The UK Competition Series Free From Anywhere

Forget Popcorn Buckets, If It Were Up To Jason Momoa Movie Water Bottles Would Be The Collectible Trend
See more latest
Most Popular
jason momoa in a minecraft movie
Forget Popcorn Buckets, If It Were Up To Jason Momoa Movie Water Bottles Would Be The Collectible Trend
hoda kotb and jenna bush hager on today with hoda &amp; jenna in december 2024
Hoda Kotb Still Wakes Up At 4:30 In The Morning, And Jenna Bush Hager Revealed One Of The Sweet Things She Does With That Time
George Clooney&#039;s Booker on Roseanne
The Conners' Bosses Tried To Get George Clooney's Roseanne Character For The Final Season, But I Honestly Totally Get Why He Said No
Gabby smiling at the seer dinner on The Traitors
Gabby Windey Finally Gave Us An Update On What Happened With Her Traitors Money
Jason Isaacs as Lucias Malfoy
’My Job Was Trying To Explain To The Audience Why Draco Was Such A Little S–t.’ Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs’ Take On Playing Lucius Malfoy Is Tough, But Fair
Kylie Jenner posing in The Kardashians and Timothèe Chalamet looking glum in the desert in Dune: Part Two, pictured side by side.
How Serious Are Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner? His Mom Says He's Got An $11 Million House As Skin In The Game
Our ten backpack wearing travelers line up against an urban backdrop of neon lights as they prepare to embark on their pan-Asian race to win £20,000 in Race Across the World Season 5.
How To Watch Race Across The World Season 5 Online And Stream The UK Competition Series Free From Anywhere
Pete Davidson looking curiously to his right while on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
‘I Don’t Want The Reminder Of Oh Yeah, You Were A F—ing Drug Addict.’ Pete Davidson Does Not Hold Back While Talking About Sobriety And Removing All That Ink
Ice Man greeting Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past
Is X-Men’s Shawn Ashmore Joining His Cast Mates For The Next Avengers Movies? Here’s His Honest Take
Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood standing next to each other on American Idol.
Ryan Seacrest Made An American Idol Gaffe For Maybe The First Time Ever, And Carrie Underwood Did Not Look Happy