The 10 Funniest Will Ferrell Movies, Ranked

Much like other comedies of the era, Kicking & Screaming is a "paint by numbers" affair, but that doesn't take away from some classic Will Ferrell meltdowns that audiences have come to love and expect from the comedy superstar. The introduction of Pro Football Hall Of Famer Mike Ditka provides some of the funniest moments of the movie, the scene where Ferrell flips out on the former Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints coach by referring to him as "Juice Box" being one of them. Those familiar with the scene will remember how unhinged and power-hungry Ferrell's character becomes at this moment, to the point where he degrades to one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time to point where he walks off the pitch and is never seen again (at least in the movie).