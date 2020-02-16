Jurassic World 3 Is Giving Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire A Bangin' New Look

I can’t say anything, but I can tell you when I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn!’…it’s going to be pretty epic. ... You will not be disappointed.