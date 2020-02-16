The Matrix 4 Is Now Filming, So Watch This Impressive But Terrifying Wire Stunt

It’s not clear whether the people in the footage are actors or stunt doubles. And there’s no indication as to which characters these stunts involved. But they both appear to be clad in all black, and one appears to be wearing a long jacket that looks very similar to Neo’s outfit from the previous Matrix films. The footage was shot in San Francisco, where The Matrix 4 is currently in production. And though we recently learned that Keanu Reeves was getting into shape for the film, this is the first live action glimpse we’ve gotten since the film was announced. Thus far, all we know about the latest installment is that it will be a continuation of the original trilogy, and who will (and won’t) be involved.