Guardians Of The Galaxy's Michael Rooker Reveals Why He Cried Over Yondu's Death

While Michael Rooker’s Yondu may not be nearly as important a character as Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, those two arguably had the most glorious and tear-jerking sendoffs. Other characters, like Quicksilver, Loki and Black Widow, died in moments where there was no time for the characters or the audience to stop and grieve. Tony Stark and Yondu both had characters gathering to say goodbye and remember them, allowing their deaths to really sink in and the grieving for the characters and the audience to take place.