Yes, John Krasinski Still Wants To Play Mr. Fantastic For Marvel

The question is will it happen. On that front, John Krasinski doesn’t seem to have any more idea than you or I, or at least, not one that he’s willing to share. The actor says he doesn’t know what Marvel is thinking for the Fantastic Four in the MCU or whether his name is in the mix. But, to keep the hope alive for fans, John Krasinski asks that he be considered or continue to be because he’d love to do it.