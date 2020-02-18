Mulan’s Director Reveals The ‘Grueling’ Physical Audition She Put The New Star Through

Over the past few years, Disney has made a tradition of producing live-action remakes of its animated blockbusters. Each one has made a ton of money at the box office, starting with Maleficent and most recently with both Aladdin (which is getting a sequel) and The Lion King. The next of these type of projects is Niki Caro's Mulan, which is based off the beloved 1998 animated movie musical. Actress Liu Yifei stars as the title role, but it turns out that Caro but her through a really intense audition process.