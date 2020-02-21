The 5 Best Performances In Knives Out, Ranked

3. Chris Evans (Ransom Drysdale)

Perhaps the most shocking reveal in Knives Out is the discovery that Chris Evans, known best as the Avengers’ Golden Boy, is also exceptionally skilled at playing a real piece of garbage. Even before the ultimate reveal that his character, Hugh Drysdale (who goes by his middle name), is the one truly responsible for his grandfather’s death after learning he is cut off from the will, he makes it so fun to hate him, even if you do not suspect him for foul play to begin with.