Why Mulan Will Be Disney's First PG-13 Live-Action Remake

Over the past few years, Disney has made a habit out of producing live-action remakes of its animated blockbusters. This trend began with Maleficent and Cinderella, and the House of Mouse is showing no signs of slowing down, with the next of these remakes being Niki Caro's Mulan. The upcoming blockbuster will not feature any of the original's musical numbers, instead focusing on the war element of the narrative. And Mulan will also be breaking new ground, as it's the first Disney live-action remake that is getting a PG-13 rating. So why the change?