The Special Approach The Call Of The Wild Could Take On Set Thanks To Performance Capture

This has been an issue plaguing filmmakers trying to adapt Jack London’s classic novel The Call Of The Wild for decades, what with the story’s main character, Buck, being a canine – but that wasn’t the case with the latest adaptation from director Chris Sanders. Part of what made the work making the new film so special was Sanders’ relationship with Terry Notary, the performance capture actor playing the movie’s protagonist, as they were able to collaborate day to day not only trying to provide the best material possible for the production’s visual effects artists, but also really dig into the character’s mind like never before possible.