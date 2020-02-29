5 Reasons A Lilo And Stitch Live-Action Remake Is A Terrible Idea

That said, Lilo and Stitch isn’t just any old property. Most people know of Lady and the Tramp, but it’s viewed as more of a Disney classic, so many probably didn’t care what changes were made in the transition to live action. But Lilo and Stitch is different. There are many who still fondly look back upon Lilo and Stitch and don’t want it to be just “good enough.” And the fact that this is going to be a Disney+ exclusive and won’t be heading into theaters like The Lion King or Aladdin has me a bit worried that the care and attention that went into those pictures won’t be going into Lilo and Stitch.