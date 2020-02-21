Wait, Are Baby Yoda Encounters Coming To Disneyland And Walt Disney World?

No character in the Star Wars franchise has become quite so popular so quickly as The Child, or as most of us have come to call him, Baby Yoda. While merchandise for the character was slow to get off the mark in order to avoid spoilers for the first episode of The Mandalorian, dolls and other toys are now finally hitting the market, but you can be sure that Disney will be looking to capitalize on the character's popularity through other channels as well, which made one recent report that The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are likely to make their way to Disney theme parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World, far from surprising.