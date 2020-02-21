John Krasinski Admits He Still Jokes With Chris Evans About Losing Captain America Role

Chris Evans’ MCU days are seemingly over and Captain America is ancient in the current timeline. So we’ll never see John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic standing alongside, and likely arguing with, Chris Evans’ Captain America or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. But maybe if he does get to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, which he still very much wants to do, John Krasinski can find some way to lord it over Chris Evans and have the last laugh.