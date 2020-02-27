The 10 Best Performances In The Marvel Movies So Far

Plus, his range is enormous. Hemsworth can do humor, he can do serious, he can do somber, he can do whatever, and often all in the same scene. It’s hard to pick a best Chris Hemsworth moment since there are so many, but we’re going to go with his “I’m still worthy!” scene in Endgame, since it really did look like all the doubt had truly lifted from Thor's face when Mjolnir came back to his hand. It was subtle, but it was probably one of the greatest moments in the entire film, and it was all because Chris Hemsworth is such a great actor in the role.