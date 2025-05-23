32 Superheroes That Deserve More Hype

Are we oversaturated with superhero movies and TV shows now? You bet we are. However, just because there are so many upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, or new DC projects that are happening soon, there are also plenty of other heroes and characters from comics, movies, and television that deserve just as much praise. Today, we’ll be going over the superheroes that deserve WAY more hype. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Nightwing

I love Nightwing. Out of every DC character that could have had a lot of potential in a Batman film , he could have appeared way more. Everyone knows Robin, but Nightwing is literally what he becomes when he turns more into a vigilante and less of a sidekick – and I love a good vigilante.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Raven

As someone who grew up watching the best fantasy movies and the best fantasy TV shows , it’s not that surprising that I’d love Raven. While her powers unquestionably come more from a supernatural aspect, I love someone who is essentially a dark sorcereress.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Green Lantern

Okay, so let’s not even talk about the infamous Green Lantern movie because that does NOT show what Green Lantern is capable of. There are so many examples of how amazing Green Lantern is within the comics, but because it’s never been properly adapted to movies or television, he doesn’t get the praise he deserves.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Silk

Yes, we all know about Spider-Man and the fantastic Spider-Man films , but as we know, there are so many varieties of Spider-Persons, and Silk happens to be one of them. She’s a Korean-American who was also bitten by a radioactive spider, and man, she is awesome. I wish we had seen her in Into the Spider-Verse because she knows how to take down crime with her spider powers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Korg

While I wouldn’t necessarily define Korg as a superhero the same way I would say Thor is, he certainly came in handy during the Thor films whenever we had the chance to see him. He was strong, used that strength to his advantage, and was also funny without even trying. I think he should become an Avenger. Does anyone else agree? No, just me?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scarlet Scarab

We have only seen the Scarlet Scarab once in the MCU so far, in the TV show Moon Knight, for which I’m still waiting for a Season 2. Layla got to wear those wings for the show, and we have yet to see her again. While I’m not sure if the character will appear again in the MCU, the superhuman strength, speed, and so much more would have been an amazing addition.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wonder Man

Granted, there supposedly is a Wonder Man TV show in the works, and several people have been cast. I just genuinely don’t know if we’re going to get it or not. Essentially, Wonder Man is your classic superhero—super strong, super fast, basically a god. And of course, we barely know about him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight

You know, you’d think that with a whole TV show dedicated to this character, he would get way more hype. But I rarely hear anyone, aside from Marvel fans online, talk about Moon Knight. We haven’t seen him in the MCU since the show, not even a mention really of him, when his powers are really freaking cool. And the background of how he got to that point is also amazing.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sunspot

There are so many mutants from the X-Men universe who deserve a lot more praise, but one I’ll point out is Sunspot. All of his powers are solar-based, which is very interesting in itself, as we don’t really see that often. It’s elemental in a world of pure superheroes, but no one ever really talks about him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

America Chavez

Here’s hoping that the Young Avengers actually happen because America Chavez would be an excellent addition to it. I loved her in Multiverse of Madness, but this is yet another instance where we saw her once and literally never again. I’m hoping that in the future, we’ll see way more of her.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Nova

Nova is more of a space character, where he’s a part of the Nova Force, a police group in space. Yes, you read that correctly. But he’s also incredibly powerful, can fly faster than the speed of light, and – let me adjust my glasses here – can fire gravitational energy pulses? I don’t even know what that means, and I’m terrified – no wonder there’s a project in the works about him.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Squirrel Girl

I know, I know, the idea of someone named “Squirrel Girl” and being underhyped probably makes you confused because what could her powers possibly be? But believe it or not, this girl is powerful. She also has strong claws that allow her to climb anything (like a squirrel), essentially, and has a tail that also works as a shield or even as a weapon. Oh, and of course, she can talk to the mammal she takes her name after, which is strange but also works wonders for her.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Mister Miracle

Imagine that you just wanted to escape a party, or escape a burning car. If Mister Miracle is there, yeah, you’re good. He is able to get out of anything. Literally anything. Like, even the claws of death itself. This man is unstoppable, and if he were used in a battle, I could only imagine that he would be on the winning side. And of course he’s also brilliant – as he should be.

(Image credit: The CW)

Star Girl

Unlike many others on this list, Star Girl isn’t just a superhuman. Her powers come from two things – a staff charged with cosmic energy and practically a living thing of its own, and a cosmic belt. Both of these qualities give her incredible powers and make her a fantastic superhero. She did have a TV show, but it was short-lived.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Static

I was a fool for Static Shock as a kid, and only when I grew up did I realise that it was actually based on the comic-book character, Static. All of his powers surround electricity after he was exposed to a chemical during a fight. He’s smart, but he’s also so smooth with his powers, and I can’t help but love him and want to see so much more of him.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Iron Fist

Okay, so let’s not talk about the Iron Fist adaptation on Netflix because I really don’t think that’s a good representation of his powers. There is something so amazing about a martial arts superhero, and Iron Fist is one of the best. He essentially uses his life force as his powers, and his punches hurt. Watching him fight is like watching the ballet—smooth, calculated, and utterly breathtaking.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Miss Marvel

I loved the Ms. Marvel TV show and think Kamala needs to be in the MCU way more. They are leaning in a specific direction when showing her, since her father was featured in Daredevil: Born Again, so I really hope that we get to see a whole lot more of this girl with these fantastic cosmic powers.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dazzler

I remember when there was a rumour going around that Taylor Swift was cast as Dazzler in the MCU, and while that didn’t end up happening, it makes sense. She’s a pop star who uses sound and is able to convert it into energy blasts – essentially, if the sound is loud, you could end up getting killed by her blasts. Think about her next to a jet engine – good lord.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk

I will stand by She-Hulk until the end of time. I don’t care what anyone says about the She-Hulk Marvel TV show; I loved it, and her character is just as great. She’s as strong as the Hulk, funny, and breaks the fourth wall in the comics, and I just love that, so everyone can just love her, dang it.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Green Arrow

While the Arrowverse was very much a thing back on the CW (as were most DC comic characters for a while), Green Arrow deserves a lot more hype. Wanna know why? Because he doesn’t have powers. My man is just good with a bow and arrow, and with his combat skills, he can take people down after a harrowing shipwreck that made him become that way. I will stand by him.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sleepwalker

When creating this list, I knew there were going to be some interesting alien characters that deserved more hype, and Sleepwalker is definitely one of them. He’s essentially an entity that can enter the mind of dreams—which is kind of terrifying—and when bonded to someone, he can enter the real world.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Black Knight

While we did see Black Knight (or at least the character that would become Black Knight) in Eternals, I doubt we’re going to see him any time soon. The character himself gets his powers from an Ebony blade that was literally carved by Merlin – yeah, the famous wizard. So Black Knight is pretty mighty.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Hawkgirl

While Hawkgirl does appear in Superman: Legacy, we need to see a lot more of her. It depends on which version of her you’re into. Still, in every iteration, she’s strong, can fly, has incredible powers, and is undeniably a loyal and brave hero who will do anything to protect others.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luke Cage

While Luke Cage did get his TV show, I want to see so much more of him in the MCU. He’s kind of like another super-soldier, but not with the same serum. He was experimented on in prison and, because of that, received incredible abilities that made him superhuman. Why don’t we see more of him? I will never know, because this man looks terrifying when he fights.

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Man-Thing

Yesss, we love a swamp creature that somehow becomes an iconic Marvel hero. Man-Thing is essentially someone who injected himself with a botched version of the super-soldier serum while falling into a swamp filled with nexus energy, and he emerged as…Man-Thing. Yeah, that’s his story. And yup, he’s just as horrifying as you would expect him to be.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Darkhawk

Darkhawk is very interesting. His powers kind of remind me of Blue Beetle in a way. He finds an amulet, and when using it, it covers his entire body with an armoured alien suit, so he’s able to fight crime. But because of this suit, it gives him fantastic powers that make him a fun superhero.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cypher

There are plenty of X-Men characters we could put on this list, and Cypher has to be one of them. He’s able to understand literally anything – decode languages, ancient texts, you name it. This kind of power would be huge for anyone in any universe, and having someone who is able to understand the enemy, or understand computer codes or programming, would be essential.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Longshot

Ever think that your luck is bad? Well, meet Longshot, who could change it at the flip of a dime. Often seen in the X-Men comics, Longshot’s powers revolve around probability–like, he can literally bend the chances of something happening. And of course, he’s also really fast because, yes, having luck on your consciously good side isn’t already a great power to have, so let’s add more!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Frog Thor

Because why not?

He was a human transformed into a frog who defended other frogs and became a legend. Somehow, he found a sliver of Thor’s hammer and became Frog Thor. Yes, this is an actual superhero. And yes, I want to see him in the next Thor movie.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Animal Man

Animal Man is freaking cool. I love this character because he doesn’t need to transform into an animal to use their abilities; he’s just able to harness them. That, in itself, is an incredibly sick power and one I would love to see explored more.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain Britain

I’m still holding out for Henry Cavill to somehow become Captain Britain in the MCU. Still, suppose you don’t know who he is. In that case, the character isn’t a British version of Captain America – he’s a protector of the universe, someone who has superhuman abilities, can fly, defends Earth, and is an all-around incredible hero.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Mantis

Mantis has been in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies plenty , but does anyone ever talk about how incredible her powers are? The MCU version allows her to feel emotions, to put things to sleep, and more, but the comic version gives her martial arts, heightened abilities, and much, much more. She needs her flowers, too.

There are so many other amazing superheroes out there that I could talk about, but for now, these are some of my favorites. Now I need to do another superhero marathon because I need more powers in my life.