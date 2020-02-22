The Invisible Man Was Never Considered A Part Of The Dark Universe, Leigh Whannell Reveals

The thing is, in the movie business there’s what’s being said and there’s what’s really going on. Now with hindsight, I realize of course this was a big meeting that was had before I was ever in the room between Jason Blum and Universal where they said ‘How about Leigh Whannell for one of these characters? He’d be great for The Invisible Man.’ And so, it was an ambush you walk into. I’m such a doe-eyed fawn in the crosshairs of a rifle that I just sit there and fall right into their trap. They Jedi mind-tricked me into thinking that it was my idea. It was literally like Obi-Wan waving his head and saying ‘this is the movie you want to make.' I walked out of there like – damn right I want to make that film but I loved the experience so I’m glad they tricked me into making it because I had a really rewarding film experience.