Peninsula: 5 Things We Want To See From The Train To Busan Sequel

It isn’t a secret around here, but we absolutely love Train To Busan, and we cannot encourage everyone enough to watch this refreshingly simple, yet uber-bloody zombie movie. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the film follows a group of passengers stuck on a bullet train while the world crumbles under the growing masses of zombies in the world around them. The film was able to tie a heartbreaking story about the meaning of fatherhood in with a biting social commentary the likes of which haven’t been seen since the days of George A. Romero’s prime. Combine those narrative elements with amazing visuals and insane action sequences, and you have yourself one of the best zombie movies released in years. And since it has been four years since Train To Busan was first released to audiences across the globe, it’s only fitting that Yeon Sang-ho would have his followup be set four years after the events the film.