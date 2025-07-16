I Rewatched Train To Busan For The First Time In Years, And One Moment Hit Harder As An Adult

Train to Busan is a fantastic horror movie, and while I've rewatched the film before, there was one particular moment that hits so much harder nowadays.

Really, any South Korean horror film tends to deliver, but with Train to Busan, one particular instance made me sob even harder as an adult this time around, and I just have to talk about it.

The Movie Itself Has Always Been Outstanding

As I've said before, Train to Busan is outstanding overall. The movie itself is incredibly well-done, and the scares are epic. Director Yeon Sang-ho somehow combines horror and drama in the best way possible, and it's delivered in a way that has sat with me for years, even in my rewatch.

Don't even get me started on the cast. Gong Yoo is phenomenal, and Jung Yu-mi was adorably amazing. Everyone in this cast stood out. But now, I have to admit....the Train to Busan ending hit me even harder this time around.

That Ending Had Me Sobbing My Eyes Out

The ending of Train to Busan has always been sad. However, this time around, it hit much harder. I can't even say it's because I have kids now and know what a parent's love is, because I don't. However, what really struck me is my relationship with my parents now.

As I've grown older and more in tune with my morality and the ever-changing world around us, I've made an effort to spend more time with my family. I consider both of my parents among my closest friends at this point, as I've come to realize just how much we really have in common, and also how deeply a parent's love can extend.

That's what changed this moment for me. Now that I understand Seok-woo's perspective on what he did at the end, I can see why he acted as he did. That he was willing to sacrifice himself, to knowingly never see his daughter again, because he wanted her to live, he knew his time was limited, and he did everything in his power to make sure she made it out.

I understand because I've had those conversations with my parents now, and when that moment happened in the rewatch, I was genuinely sobbing. It was like I could see through my parents' eyes.

The Symbolism Of Su-an Singing Felt Even Heavier This Time Around

Of course, that final moment of his daughter Su-an singing was even heavier. Her singing the entire song shows that she was forced to grow up too fast. She couldn't sing it before because of his absence from her recital, but now, she has no choice but to sing it in order to survive and not get shot by the South Korean military.

Not only that, but it's a symbol of his love for her. That he is now giving his life so she can sing in hers, to live, even though he will never get to witness it. Ugh, my god.

The idea that horror movies explore deep themes is one I will never tire of. I'm the kind of girl who spends hours watching the best horror movies, whether it's Ari Aster's Hereditary or Midsommar or the rest of A24's best horror movies, but this one takes the cake as the most meaningful in so many ways.

I think I might need to check out more zombie films to fill the void. Either way, nothing will be topping this one.