I Loved Sinners, But There's A Big Reason I Want To See A Spinoff More Than A Sequel

These days, it seems like no film that achieves critical and commercial success is free of discussion regarding its franchise potential. The latest instance of this is Sinners, a new horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers whose juke joint’s grand opening is interrupted by vampires in the 1930s South.

Reflecting the critical consensus for Sinners, I think the film is wonderful and easily one of the best movies so far this year, especially because it feels like the complete, standalone story that writer and director Ryan Coogler told Ebony he intended it to be. Still, talk of a possible Sinners 2 has been making waves since its impressive opening weekend, and I just do not see the point of that. Yet, I am open to the idea of expanding the SINematic Universe with a mere spin-off. Allow me to explain…

I'd Love To See More Of The Choctaw Vampire Hunters

Sinners has earned comparisons to From Dusk Till Dawn for… well, multiple reasons, such as how it takes its time to evolve from a crime thriller into a vampire movie. The first sign comes from a scene when lead antagonist Remmick (Jack O’Connell) seeks refuge from, not just the Sun, but also a group of Choctaw men who warn the couple who take him in that he is not what he seems.

I was immediately on board with the concept of vampire-hunting Native Americans and was excitedly anticipating their eventual return. However, the moment they flee the scene to find safety before sundown is the last we see of these characters. Needless to say, I would love to see more of their adventures, and I hope that, if Coogler has any intention for a follow-up to Sinners, it is a deeper exploration of this world purely through their eyes.

This Sinners Spin-Off Could Open Up Two Great Opportunities

I believe that a Sinners spin-off focusing on its Choctaw characters, including Killers of the Flower Moon actor Nathaniel Arcand as Chayton, is a great idea for multiple reasons. For one, and most importantly, there are not enough good horror movies that predominantly feature a cast of indigenous actors. The most recent and prominent examples I can think of are a 2019 zombie flick called Blood Quantum (which I, personally, believe is not as good as its unique concept) and 2022’s Prey, which I would say is the best Predator movie since the original.

The second reason is a little more of a personal matter because, you see, while Eric Eisenberg says in his Sinners review that he cannot decide if he loves it more as a crime movie or a horror movie, there is a clear winner in my opinion. While its supernatural elements are definitely important to the story for thematic purposes, I also believe they are its weakest when compared to its strong character development and, especially, its incredible music. I feel that the Choctaw characters’ spin-off would be a great chance for Coogler to make a more straightforward horror film that depicts the nocturnal creatures in a fashion that feels less relatively paint-by-numbers.

One aspect of the Sinners vampire characters that I did find intriguing, however, was their hive mind mentality, as they shared the same thoughts and emotions. I think it would be fun to explore that idea even further and perhaps see what else these creatures are capable of if and when they face off against the Choctaw vampire hunters in their spin-off. Hopefully, I do not have to wait a bloodsucker’s lifespan for it.