5 2020 Horror Movies Have Done Super Poorly In Reviews

Brahms: The Boy II

Rotten Tomatoes: 9% CinemaScore: C-

Let’s start with the most recent, shall we? When it comes to this past weekend’s William Brent Bell’s Brahms: The Boy II, we’re not talking about a burgeoning series with a strong legacy when it comes to criticism, as its predecessor earned a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score and a “B-” from CinemaScore, but the reaction to the sequel has been heavily downbeat. There doesn’t seem to be a great deal of appreciation for the way in which the movie changes elements of the first for its own purposes, and words like “dull” and “lazy” crop up in multiple responses. It’s not exactly hard to see why this one wasn’t given preview screenings for critics.