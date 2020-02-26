One Trick The Invisible Man Uses Over And Over To Keep Its Audience Guessing

I felt like if someone buys a ticket to a movie called The Invisible Man they’ll automatically be suspicious of any empty corner. Also audiences today are very film literate, even if they don’t know they are. They’ve seen a lot of movies and they are trained to recognize the different rhythms of modern films. So I tried to weaponize that against them. Knowing if I pointed the camera at a corner, in a film called The Invisible Man, the audience is going to start thinking, ‘Is he there? Is he not there?’ And that became exciting to me because it felt unique like I hadn’t seen a lot of movies do that.