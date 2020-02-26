Chris Pratt Talks Finding Human Remains While Filming New Movie On A Glacier

But when we got up there, they had just uncovered, and this is crazy, a couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure. They had been in there for over 80 years… They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from whatever that would be, 1930 or 1940? They had their supplies, their rations, a note. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently found.