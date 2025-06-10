‘OK, There’s Blood On My Hands.’ I Can’t Get Over Chris Pratt’s Absolutely Wild Hair And Makeup From The Terminal List Season 2

It’s literally been almost three years since Amazon brought Jack Carr’s popular Terminal List novel to life on the small screen for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. The show was renewed for Season 2 in early 2023 with Chris Pratt still in the lead, but it’s been all quiet on the front since then. That is until recently, when Pratt started posting from set. I gotta say, his hair and makeup is intense.

Season 2 finally got off the ground about 5 weeks ago. Amazon itself confirmed the kickoff, but more recently the show’s lead actor has taken to social media to give fans some hints of what is to come. That is, namely, a long-haired Pratt and a bunch of fake blood. OK, not horror movie levels of fake blood, but the makeup results are still impressive. Take a look.

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

Fans were pretty amused by the funnyman’s post and they had a lot of comments of their own that ranged from enthusiastic to joke-y, but because I’m a comedic girl at heart, let’s take a look at the funny ones first:

That’s not Chris’s Pratt that’s Big Lebowski

Nice to see that 1973 Kris Kristofferson is still getting work.

Castaway 2: Wilson’s Revenge.

Is that Alan Parrish? #jumanji #terminallist

Jokes about The Dude notwithstanding, a lot of fans are really excited about the upcoming book adaptation. The unique facial hair is just an added bonus for some fans.

The facial hair looks LEGIT

Fuck yeah bro! You look awesome! 👏

Bro still looks majestic with all the scruffy beard and hair

The Terminal List Season 2 is based on the book True Believer by the aforementioned Jack Carr, which was teased even before the renewal announcement. The book originally came out in 2019 and follows Pratt’s character James Reece as he apparently sails across the globe to Mozambique after avenging the deaths of his family and team members. (I’m assuming this explains the wild hair.) The U.S. government eventually gets involved and a new storyline emerges.

I don't want to give a ton away, but there's a reason the book has a solid 4.3 rating (out of 5) on Goodreads. I also like that the show is paying homage to the novel the season is based on by calling the season True Believer, per Amazon's announcement post. (Cute, and let it be noted Pratt's hair and makeup is not insane in this post.)

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

I don't think new episodes of The Terminal List will make the 2025 TV schedule, but there's every reason to believe it will be coming in the new year, and now we have a shaggy Pratt to look forward to.